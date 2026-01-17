Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas was immediately rushed to the hospital after a horror accident that sparked concerns regarding skull fracture.
Unfortunately, the 65-year-old hit her head on a glass dressing table after a frightening fall backwards, which prompted an emergency visit for a brain scan, leaving fans concerned.
Shirley later reassured concerned fans that she is currently recovering at home and didn’t suffer a serious injury on Instagram, stating, "Thank you to all who reached out to see how I’m doing. Scary fall backwards hitting my head on the glass dressing table.
“Trip to hospital to get a brain scan. Fortunately for me no cracked skull. I’ll rest a few days to heal my neck and back.
“Hugs thank you to Barbara McColl for getting my emergency appointment and to Sammy Stopford for taking me and sitting with me all day. Gratitude as the doctors said I was very lucky,” the TV star added.
Shirley expressed gratitude to pals who arranged emergency care and for staying with her during this difficult time.
The incident occurs just weeks after the 64-year-old revealed she is open to dating again after announcing breakup from her fiancé Danny Taylor over a year ago, stating, “I may have had a date or two. I know my truth. I know my authentic self, and if I want to go out on a date I will go. Nothing serious. No labels, no tags.
Shirley further revealed that she is cautiously re-entering the romantic realm, stressing that she values humour, intellect, and generosity in a life partner.