Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall

The incident occurs just weeks after Shirley Ballas revealed she is open to dating again following breakup over year ago

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall

Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas was immediately rushed to the hospital after a horror accident that sparked concerns regarding skull fracture.

Unfortunately, the 65-year-old hit her head on a glass dressing table after a frightening fall backwards, which prompted an emergency visit for a brain scan, leaving fans concerned.

Shirley later reassured concerned fans that she is currently recovering at home and didn’t suffer a serious injury on Instagram, stating, "Thank you to all who reached out to see how I’m doing. Scary fall backwards hitting my head on the glass dressing table.

“Trip to hospital to get a brain scan. Fortunately for me no cracked skull. I’ll rest a few days to heal my neck and back.

“Hugs thank you to Barbara McColl for getting my emergency appointment and to Sammy Stopford for taking me and sitting with me all day. Gratitude as the doctors said I was very lucky,” the TV star added.

Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall

Shirley expressed gratitude to pals who arranged emergency care and for staying with her during this difficult time.

The incident occurs just weeks after the 64-year-old revealed she is open to dating again after announcing breakup from her fiancé Danny Taylor over a year ago, stating, “I may have had a date or two. I know my truth. I know my authentic self, and if I want to go out on a date I will go. Nothing serious. No labels, no tags.

Shirley further revealed that she is cautiously re-entering the romantic realm, stressing that she values humour, intellect, and generosity in a life partner.

'Fire Country' faces major shift as showrunner Tia Napolitano exits after S4
'Fire Country' faces major shift as showrunner Tia Napolitano exits after S4
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé
Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
Kylie Jenner sparks tension between Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow
Kylie Jenner sparks tension between Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow
Dakota Johnson, Role Model spark dating rumours after another intimate outing
Dakota Johnson, Role Model spark dating rumours after another intimate outing
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s love earns Caitlyn’s stamp of approval
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s love earns Caitlyn’s stamp of approval
Chelsea Handler makes shocking ‘love drugs’ confession ahead of tour
Chelsea Handler makes shocking ‘love drugs’ confession ahead of tour
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday with adorable video montage
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday with adorable video montage
Marissa Springer revealed as Desmond Scott’s mystery woman amid Kristy divorce
Marissa Springer revealed as Desmond Scott’s mystery woman amid Kristy divorce
Top 5 music albums releasing in 2026: From Kanye West's 'Bully' to Hilary Duff's 'Luck'
Top 5 music albums releasing in 2026: From Kanye West's 'Bully' to Hilary Duff's 'Luck'
Blake Lively brings shock twist to Baldoni case with Epstein victims’ lawyer
Blake Lively brings shock twist to Baldoni case with Epstein victims’ lawyer
Kianna Underwood, former Nickelodeon star, tragically passes away at 33
Kianna Underwood, former Nickelodeon star, tragically passes away at 33

Popular News

Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram

Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram
34 seconds ago
‘Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement

‘Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement
15 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé

Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé
2 hours ago