‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason

Dhamaal franchise is back again with its highly anticipated fourth sequel.
The upcoming movie starring Ajay Devgn is indeed slated for release later this year, according to KOIMOI.
As per the announcement of the makers, the comedy movie will release in theatres in June 2026.
T-Series Films recently broke the news with the fun caption, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai.”
For the unversed, the fourth installment of the franchise was earlier planned for a release on Eid 2026,i.e. in March 2026.
However, this step has been taken to avoid the clash with Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Apart from Devgn, the forthcoming movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Moreover, the upcoming movie will feature Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.
The movie has been made in association with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.
Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Dhamaal 4 is set to hit the theatres on June 12, 2025.