Judge dismisses classified documents case against Donald Trump

In a major win for Donald Trump, a Florida judge has dismissed the classified documents case against the former president.
As per BBC, judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the appointment of special prosecutor Jack Smith by the Justice Department violated the US Constitution's Appointments Clause.
Trump had been charged with mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office in 2021.
He faced 40 felony counts, including the willful retention of national defense information, and had pleaded not guilty.
Judge Cannon's ruling stated that the prosecution by Special Counsel Smith overstepped constitutional boundaries concerning the role of Congress in appointments and budget authorizations.
She emphasised that her decision applies only to this case and not to the ongoing investigation into Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 election.
While, Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed Smith in 2022 to handle federal investigations into Trump.
Despite the dismissal, legal experts like former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani believe the ruling might be overturned by higher courts due to its controversial nature.
The ruling comes as Republicans gather in Milwaukee for their National Convention, where Trump is set to accept the party's nomination for president.
Trump has called for an end to what he describes as the "weaponization" of the justice system.