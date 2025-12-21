Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen gets married in intimate nikkah ceremony

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The renowned singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen Khan, a popular makeup artist, has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

On December 19, Maheen Khan exchanged the marital vows in an intimate nikkah event surrounded by family and close friends.


For her big day, Maheen opted for a glamorous dull golden, sleeveless, embellished saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and with a long net dupatta.

She complemented her look with elegant jewelry. The groom wore a decent white sherwani.

Furthermore, Maheen was seen posing along with her parents, brothers, and other family members.

Overall the dreamy snaps were an epitome of love, joy and affection.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of Pakistan’s biggest musical icons, who is known for famous hits, including O Re Piya, Tere Bin, Zaroori Tha, and more.

With a career spanning over three decades, he immensely contributed to music both locally and internationally.

Beyond the stage, Rahat shares a strong bond with his family; however, he prefers to keep his personal life private.

Rahat is married to the love of his life, and the couple has two children.

