Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn has cast the German actor, Lars Eidinger, as his new super-villain for 'Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn has chosen the actor for the portrayal of Brainiac in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, set to release in 2027.

As reported by Variety, on Saturday, December 20, it was revealed that German actor Lars Eidinger will play the super-intelligent antagonist in Gunn's second instalment of the franchise.

Confirming the exciting news, the Superman director announced on his Instagram account, noting, "In our worldwide search for Brainiac in 'Man of Tomorrow', Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars."


In the DC Universe, Brainiac is a hyperintelligent alien android with an insatiable hunger for absolute knowledge of the universe.

The super-villain is known for shrinking entire planets and collecting them in glass jars.

Created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino in 1958, Man of Tomorrow marks the first appearance of the character in the DC franchise.

Superman stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will both return for Man for Tomorrow, which is set for release on July 9, 2027.

James Gunn marked his directorial debut as DC Studios co-head with Superman, released in Summer 2025, which grossed over $616 million worldwide.

