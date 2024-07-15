Africa launches new ‘cutting-edge’ malaria vaccine

A new highly effective malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, was launched in Cote d'Ivoire on Monday.
Co-developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the University of Oxford, this vaccine received World Health Organization (WHO) approval last year, according to NDTV.
SII has produced 25 million doses and plans to scale up to 100 million doses annually, offering the vaccine at less than USD 4 per dose.
The vaccine's low-dose formulation allows for rapid and large-scale production.
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, expressed optimism, stating, "Reducing the malaria burden is finally within sight."
Meanwhile, Cote d'Ivoire's Ministry of Health reports that malaria still claims four lives a day, mostly young children.
Despite a drop in malaria-related deaths from 3,222 in 2017 to 1,316 in 2020, the disease remains a significant health challenge.
The R21/Matrix-M vaccine has also been authorized by Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic.
Alongside the existing RTS,S vaccine, R21/Matrix-M is expected to save thousands of young lives each year.
Additionally, fifteen African countries plan to introduce malaria vaccines in 2024, aiming to reach 6.6 million children by 2025 with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.