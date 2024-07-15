Health

Africa launches new ‘cutting-edge’ malaria vaccine

The new vaccine was co-developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the University of Oxford

  • July 15, 2024
A new highly effective malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, was launched in Cote d'Ivoire on Monday.

Co-developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the University of Oxford, this vaccine received World Health Organization (WHO) approval last year, according to NDTV.

SII has produced 25 million doses and plans to scale up to 100 million doses annually, offering the vaccine at less than USD 4 per dose.

The vaccine's low-dose formulation allows for rapid and large-scale production.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, expressed optimism, stating, "Reducing the malaria burden is finally within sight."

Meanwhile, Cote d'Ivoire's Ministry of Health reports that malaria still claims four lives a day, mostly young children.

Despite a drop in malaria-related deaths from 3,222 in 2017 to 1,316 in 2020, the disease remains a significant health challenge.

The R21/Matrix-M vaccine has also been authorized by Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic.

Alongside the existing RTS,S vaccine, R21/Matrix-M is expected to save thousands of young lives each year.

Additionally, fifteen African countries plan to introduce malaria vaccines in 2024, aiming to reach 6.6 million children by 2025 with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Health News

Are you ignoring the side effects of your daily caffeine intake?
Which foods are best for boosting brain health?
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns
Scientists uncover root cause of mysterious disease lupus
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Why do migraines happen? Find out
Talc powder can cause cancer, experts warn
Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?