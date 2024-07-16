Sci-Tech

Google Maps for Android receives ‘major’ interface overhaul

Google Maps for Android is rolling out a major interface redesign for a more modern and user-friendly experience

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Google Maps for Android has begun rolling out a significant interface redesign, bringing a more user-friendly and modern look to the app.

As per Gadget 360, this update features a new bottom sheet layout, replacing the old edge-to-edge menu and information displays with rounded sheets that don't cover the entire screen.

The new interface uses rounded sheets at the bottom of the screen, offering a cleaner and more immersive view of the map, allowing users to still see parts of the map in the corners, which were previously covered by the old layout.

Meanwhile, many elements that were previously at the top of the screen, such as location details and navigation options, have been moved to the bottom sheet, including information like distance and estimated travel time between locations.

The redesign follows Google's Material Design 3 guidelines, making the app look more modern and less cluttered.

Moreover, the redesigned interface comes with Google Maps for Android version 11.136.0101 and is being gradually rolled out to users in multiple regions, expected to reach all compatible devices in the coming days.

However, the update's availability for iOS users is still uncertain, as the iOS version of the app continues to display the older interface.

Additionally, the location information screen now includes a share icon, allowing users to quickly share location details via messaging, social media, and other apps. 

