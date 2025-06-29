WhatsApp adds document scanning feature on Android for limited users

The new feature eliminates the need to rely on third-party document scanners, as WhatsApp itself creates images that can be converted into documents and shared with different contacts effortlessly.
WhatsApp is currently introducing the latest feature for its Android beta testers, allowing them to scan documents directly from the app.
With this significant update, Meta-owned WhatsApp aims to offer a more streamlined document-sharing experience to all users by enabling the conversion and sharing of documents in PDF format, eliminating the need to switch between different apps.
Following the latest update, a new ‘Scan Document’ option will appear alongside the current ‘Browse Documents’ and ‘Choose from Gallery’ options in the attachment menu.
Tap on the latest option to launch your Android device's camera and prompt users to click photos for document sharing.
It is pertinent to note, that WhatsApp also enables users to position their phone correctly for document sharing by offering them manual and automatic options.
Under the manual option, users can select which part of the document to scan.
While in automatic mode, WhatsApp itself detects the edges of the document, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Availability
Initially, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.18.29, as it is now accessible to select users through the Google Play Beta Programme.