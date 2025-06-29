Microsoft ‘blue screen of death’ will turn black soon

Microsoft will introduce the black screen to all Windows 11 devices that use 24H2 operating software this summer

  • by Web Desk
Microsoft is finally retiring the infamous "blue screen of death," which has tortured millions of Windows for decades.

The American tech giant announced in a blog post, that it will remove the dreaded feature that frequently appears on Windows computers in the near future, “streamlining the unexpected restart experience” with the latest black screen feature.

The simplified screen will be introduced for all Windows 11 devices that use 24H2 operating software this summer, Microsoft stated.

Since the early 1990s, Variations of the “blue screen of death” have been in use.

Initially, it began with the “blue screen of unhappiness” in Windows 3.1 when the company introduced the control-alt-delete shortcut to exit an unfunctional program, along with dialogue written by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

However, Microsoft’s employee Raymond Chen, the “blue screen of death” was originally released in 1993 on Windows NT when the “system is unrecoverably dead at this point.”

In addition, a black screen variant was originally launched in 2021 to Windows 11 users. The latest iteration has updated dialogue.

The blue screen has dreaded millions of people since last July following a massive outage by CrowdStrike that caused Windows-operated machines to show the infamous blue.

