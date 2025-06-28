OpenAI takes major step to reduce Nvidia chips dependency

Google helps OpenAI with the stategic shift from Nvidia's AI chips in major shift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
OpenAI takes major step to reduce Nvidia chips dependency
OpenAI takes major step to reduce Nvidia chips dependency

OpenAI has decided to reduce its dependency on Nvidia for AI chips with the help of Google.

As reported by Reuters, a source close to the development has shared that the ChatGPT maker has started using Google's artificial intelligence chips to power its chatbot and other products.

This move by the Microsoft-backed AI startup is in order to bring diversification in its chip suppliers beyond Nvidia.

OpenAI has been known as one of the largest purchasers of Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), which it uses for both inference computing and model training.

These operations involve an AI model applying its knowledge to new information for predictions or decisions.

Earlier this month, the outlet reported that OpenAI intended to add Google's Cloud service to meet its increasing demand for computing capacity.

The tech-giant might have given the green light to the OpenAI deal, as it appeared to expand external access to its proprietary tensor processing units (TPUs), which were previously reserved mainly for internal operations.

This shift has attracted clients such as Apple, along with startups and rival of the ChatGPT, Anthropic, which was founded by former OpenAI executives.

OpenAI's decision to lease Google's TPUs marks its first significant use of non-NVIDIA chips and reflects a move away from depending entirely on Microsoft's data centres.

Read more : Sci-Tech
iPhone 17 to feature an enlarged display than iPhone 16: Report
iPhone 17 to feature an enlarged display than iPhone 16: Report
Apple’s iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to be launched with Samsung's latest M14 OLED panels
Denmark takes major step to crack down on AI deepfakes: Gives citizens copyrights
Denmark takes major step to crack down on AI deepfakes: Gives citizens copyrights
Danish government to grant its citizens copyright over personal features to combat deepfakes
Gemini Scheduled Actions rolls out to Android, iOS, and web
Gemini Scheduled Actions rolls out to Android, iOS, and web
Gemini Scheduled Actions now available to Google AI Pro, AI Ultra subscribers or eligible Google Workspace plan
TikTok experiments it's own variant of Instagram’s ‘broadcast channels’
TikTok experiments it's own variant of Instagram’s ‘broadcast channels’
With this feature, TikTok aims to enable creators and brands to share updates and behind-the-scenes content
Meta negotiates acquisition of voice cloning startup Play AI: Report
Meta negotiates acquisition of voice cloning startup Play AI: Report
This move follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s wider push to expedite Meta’s AI strategy
Google Photos brings significant update to ‘Ask Photos’ feature with AI
Google Photos brings significant update to ‘Ask Photos’ feature with AI
Google also announced the roll out of the best of Photos’ classic search feature into Ask Photos
Google releases Doppl app for AI-powered outfit try-ons
Google releases Doppl app for AI-powered outfit try-ons
Doppl app is currently accessible on iOS and Android across the US
YouTube introduces AI Overviews-like search results feature
YouTube introduces AI Overviews-like search results feature
YouTube's assistant-like feature offers video summaries, content suggestions, and academic quizzes,
Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes
Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes
Meta-owned Instagram’s latest update is currently available to users worldwide
Google introduces Gemini CLI to developers’ terminals for free
Google introduces Gemini CLI to developers’ terminals for free
Gemini CLI offers a usage limit of up to 60 model requests per minute and 1,000 requests on per day basis
WhatsApp rolls out Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature
WhatsApp rolls out Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature
WhatsApp's latest feature is currently available in the US with English language support
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max release date, new features tipped
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max release date, new features tipped
Apple is rumoured to raise the RAM to 12 GB in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, coupled with the A19 Pro chip