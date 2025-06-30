OpenAI breaks silence on Meta luring top talent as competition toughens

The battle between the top tech firms isn't limited to innovation, as Meta's aggressive recruitment approach from OpenAI has shaken up the digital realm.
According to recent speculations and reports, Meta has poached several top researchers at the ChatGPT maker with lucrative offers and is still looking to secure more.
OpenAI's Mark Chen has finally responded to the challenge posed by Meta in a new memo sent to employees over the weekend.
The note read, "I feel a visceral feeling right now, as if someone has broken into our home and stolen something."
It further stated, "Please trust that we haven't been sitting idly by."
"Over the past month, Meta has been aggressively building out their new AI effort, and has repeatedly (and mostly unsuccessfully) tried to recruit some of our strongest talent with comp-focused packages," Mark penned.
On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg has been quite outward about his new hiring approach for an AI team, offering up to $100 million signing bonuses to some OpenAI employees.
Moreover, the Meta chief executive has also been personally reaching out to potential recruits as he gears up to create a new AI "superintelligence" team amid the fierce competition in the tech world.
Mark Chen, along with other OpenAI leaders including Sam Altman, is planning on having a "talk" with those who were offered huge deals and are targeted by the rival firm.
With intense working hours, OpenAI employees are shutting down operations next week to recharge, a time period which could be used by Meta to poach more top AI talent.