iPhone 17 to feature an enlarged display than iPhone 16: Report

Apple’s iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to be launched with Samsung's latest M14 OLED panels

Apple’s upcoming flagship base iPhone 17 model is expected to be launched with an enlarged display than the current iPhone 16.

Taking to Weibo, a credible analyst Digital Chat Station shared that the debut of a bigger iPhone 17 handset will feature an enlarged 6.3-inch display.

iPhone 17 display specs (Expected)

Last year, the Cupertino-based tech giant increased the size of the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches, and it seems that the iPhone 17 will receive a similar treatment.

Previous reports further suggested that citing analysts and other sources, Apple will not only increase the display size on the upcoming handset, but also its performance.

All the non-Pro models, including the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, feature a 60HZ display.

This year, Apple's base iPhone 17 and the claimed iPhone 17 Air model are likely to be launched with 120Hz LTPO OLED displays.

Furthermore, Apple’s iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to be launched with Samsung's latest M14 OLED panels. However, the other four models in its 2025 series will be equipped with the same OLED screens. 

