Samsung to unveil Tri-Fold handset with Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7: Report

Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone will reportedly be unveiled alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables soon, aiming to outdo it's rival Huawei.
Taking to Weibo, a credible tipster suggested that the company’s next level tri-fold will be unveiled coinciding with the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 series at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9.
Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold phone may launch in October
The South Korean-based company will possibly launch the flagship device under the name of Galaxy G Fold.
While Galaxy G Fold is expected to be revealed, it’s not likely to debut immediately and may launch commercially in October at more than $3,000 with a range of top-notch features.
Previous reports suggested that the Fold 7's design is likely to be 4.5mm thick when unfolded, in contrast to the Galaxy Fold 6's 5.6mm.
When folded, Samsung has reportedly slimmed down the Fold 7's width to just under 9mm.
Previously, Samsung showcased tri-fold concepts such as Flex Slidable, Flex S, and Flex G.
Moreover, the Galaxy Unpacked event may include several updates on Project Moohan, Samsung’s Android XR headset, and a teaser for AR glasses currently in development.