Google introduces YouTube mobile video editor to iOS, taking on CapCut

Google has launched its mobile video editing app “YouTube Create” to iOS devices, over two years following its release exclusively for Android users.
Originally released in September 2023 across the US and seven other countries, the app diversified to 13 more places by February 2024.
Now, Alphabet-owned Google is reaching the iOS launch will widen its reach and assist it to compete in the rapidly evolving mobile video editing realm.
For those unaware, YouTube Create is a free tool, particularly designed for content creators, offering a range of features, including stickers, GIFs, sound effects, and support for editing both YouTube Shorts and longer-form videos.
The app was developed after collecting feedback from over 3,000 creators to get features, particularly for video production.
Despite those efforts, the video-streaming giant struggled to gain momentum against other major players such as ByteDance’s CapCut and the popular app InShot.
According to Sensor Tower data, YouTube Create received 500,000 Android downloads in Q2 2025, with less than 4 million since launch.
Meanwhile, It’s rival CapCut was installed 66 million times in a similar quarter, while InShot saw 21 million downloads.
CapCut has over 442 million monthly active users on Android, InShot has nearly 92 million, and YouTube Create received under 1 million.