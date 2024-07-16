Donald Trump arrives at Republican National Convention with white bandage

The former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on Tuesday, July 16, after an assassination attempt at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The 78-year-old arrived at the Republican National Convention with a white bandage over his right ear, hours after the convention formally nominated Trump to head the party ticket against Joe Biden in November, reported AP News.
The Republican candidate for the White House appeared to the cheers of GOP delegates and the audience. Musician Lee Greenwood sings ‘God Bless the USA’ at the entrance of the former president's arena.
Trump responded to the chants by raising his fist and saying, ‘Thank you.’
Moreover, the GOP leaders showed their confidence and support for Trump at the convention. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley opened the prime-time national convention session by saying, “We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation. We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.”
Meanwhile, New Jersey State Sen. Michael Testa said, “We should all be thankful right now that we are able to cast our votes for President Donald J. Trump after what took place on Saturday.”
Additionally, the chiefs of Trump’s campaign designed the convention to send optimistic and focused messages to the people and to expand the number of voters.