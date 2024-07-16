Sci-Tech

Scientists discover first cave on Moon: Details Inside

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Scientists have discovered a cave on the moon near the place where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed about half a century ago.

According to The Associated Press, a report by the Italian-led team of researchers suggested that there is evidence of a large cave on the moon that is accessible from the deepest known hole on the lunar surface, located at the Sea of Tranquilly, which is 250 miles (400 kilometers) away from Apollo 11’s landing site.

It is said that the pit, like others over 200 discovered yet, was created due to the collapse of a lava tube.

Moreover, the researchers used NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter for radar measurements and compared the results with the Earth’s lava tubes.

The findings of the research that appear in the journal Nature Astronomy reveal that the underground cavity is estimated to be 130 feet (40 meters) wide and over tens of yards (meters) long.

Leonardo Carrer and Lorenzo Bruzzone of the University of Trento wrote in an email, “Lunar caves have remained a mystery for over 50 years. So, it was exciting to be able to finally prove the existence (of one).”

Additionally, scientists, after the discovery of a new moon, believe that there are hundreds more on the surface that could be used as houses for future astronauts.

Sci-Tech News

Google Maps for Android receives ‘major’ interface overhaul
WhatsApp may soon allow users to translate messages in different languages
Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Google Photos may introduce 'My Week' feature for sharing weekly highlights
Google and Apple partner to 'simplify photo transfers' across devices
Top 10 least populated countries in world: Find out
WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature
YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature