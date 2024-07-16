Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former New Zealand All Blacks rugby union player and reality TV star Norm Hewitt died at the age of 55.
According to Sky News, the family of the rugby union star said that Hewitt died after battling with motor neurone disease.
Hewitt became famous after an intense face-off with England's Richard Cockerill in Manchester in 1997 that ended with both players pushing each other.
After the famous haka standoff, Hewitt said, “It was like there were only two people on that field. It was a big game, and we were going to war, and he's my enemy, kill or be killed scenario. I likened it to that, and yeah, I suppose it is now part of that folklore."
After making his debut in 1993, he played 23 games for the New Zealand All Blacks, including nine test matches.
New Zealand rugby boss Mark Robinson paid tribute to the rugby player, saying, “He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game, and a proud All Black and Maori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm's family and loved ones at this time."
Moreover, former All Blacks manager Mike Banks expressed, “(Hewitt was) a totally committed player, and because of that commitment, he achieved the ultimate goal of becoming an All Black."
After retiring from the 13-year rugby career, we worked as youth mentors and anti-violence campaigners. He also won the first season of the TV dance contest, New Zealand’s Dancing With The Stars, in 2005.