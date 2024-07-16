Sports

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Norm Hewitt died after battling with motor neurone disease

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Norm Hewitt died after battling with motor neurone disease
Norm Hewitt died after battling with motor neurone disease

Former New Zealand All Blacks rugby union player and reality TV star Norm Hewitt died at the age of 55.

According to Sky News, the family of the rugby union star said that Hewitt died after battling with motor neurone disease.

Hewitt became famous after an intense face-off with England's Richard Cockerill in Manchester in 1997 that ended with both players pushing each other.

After the famous haka standoff, Hewitt said, “It was like there were only two people on that field. It was a big game, and we were going to war, and he's my enemy, kill or be killed scenario. I likened it to that, and yeah, I suppose it is now part of that folklore."

After making his debut in 1993, he played 23 games for the New Zealand All Blacks, including nine test matches.

New Zealand rugby boss Mark Robinson paid tribute to the rugby player, saying, “He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game, and a proud All Black and Maori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm's family and loved ones at this time."

Moreover, former All Blacks manager Mike Banks expressed, “(Hewitt was) a totally committed player, and because of that commitment, he achieved the ultimate goal of becoming an All Black."

After retiring from the 13-year rugby career, we worked as youth mentors and anti-violence campaigners. He also won the first season of the TV dance contest, New Zealand’s Dancing With The Stars, in 2005.

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

Sports News

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Angel Di Maria: ‘Fide leaves with another Cup’
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan