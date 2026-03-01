News
  By Bushra Saleem
Will Kylian Mbappé play against Man City? Real Madrid shares injury update

  • By Bushra Saleem
Real Madrid has provided important Kylian Mbappé injury update ahead of Manchester City clash.

According to ESPN, Coach Álvaro Arbeloa said on Sunday, March 1, that Real Madrid are "very clear" about Mbappé's knee problem but admitted he is a doubt to face Manchester City, after the star forward was ruled out for an indefinite period this week.

Mbappé has been troubled by discomfort in his left knee since before Christmas, with Madrid attempting to manage the injury by occasionally resting the player, including the Manchester City defeat in December, the Spanish Supercopa semifinal and last month's LaLiga win over Real Sociedad.

The club have not published an official medical report detailing the problem, but Arbeloa admitted earlier this week, when Mbappé missed the Champions League playoff second leg with Benfica, that his absence "won't be a question of days, it will be longer."

Arbeloa said in a news conference, "It's very clear to us: what's wrong, and what we want now. It's that [Mbappé] recovers totally from the discomfort, so he can come back at 100%, with complete confidence and security, when he feels totally recovered, and that discomfort has disappeared."

After hosting Getafe in LaLiga on Monday, Madrid travel to Celta Vigo on Friday, and play City at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, March 11.

