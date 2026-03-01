Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition

Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus updated fans on Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness after recent injury.
The Portuguese forward got injured during Al-Nassr's recent 3-1 match win over Al Fayha.
Despite the rocky start, the Saudi club managed to turn the game around in the second half.
This victory helped Al-Nassr reclaim first place in the Saudi Pro league, moving ahead of Al-Ahli.
However, Jorge reassured his fans that Ronald's injury is minor and he is expected to return to the training soon, according to Goal.
He explained that the football star was experiencing normal muscle fatigue and he decided to substitute him to avoid any risk.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, edges closer to becoming the only player in the history to score 1,000 career goals.
Already sitting on 965 career goals, Ronaldo is just 35 goals shy of the historic feat.
CR7 recently became the first football player over the age of 30 to score 500 career goals by scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in their 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem.
The 40-year-old player, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.