Stephen Curry new injury update sparks NBA fans’ reaction: ‘Warriors are cooked’

Stephen Curry got a major update on his injury recovery timeline as the Golden State Warriors await his return to the court this season.
According to Clutch Point, Curry has been on the sidelines since his last on-court appearance on January 30, against the Detroit Pistons.
He is nursing a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines throughout all of February, also preventing him from taking part in the All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles.
Despite this, Golden State had a significant update on the veteran star guard's timeline. The team believes he is making progress as he will get another evaluation after another 10 days.
“The re-evaluation concluded that Curry continues to make progress. He will be re-evaluated again in 10 days,” the announcement read.
The update sparked NBA (National Basketball Association) fans’ reaction.
A user wrote, “This is not surprising given the tricky nature of patellofemoral syndrome (with bone bruising as reported by the team). Unlike other conditions, the recovery is not linear. As it largely stems from overuse, pushing too quickly can lead to a flare up and more time missed.”
“Geez man Warriors are cooked,” another penned.
The third one noted, “They know he isn’t coming back, just shut him down for the season. They can afford the ticket sales dropping”
Before the injury, the four-time NBA Champion had been averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range in 39 games.