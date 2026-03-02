News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on 'replacing' him at César Awards

Comedian and Jim Carrey's doppelganger Heather Shaw finally issues statement on 'replacing' him at 2026 César Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
Jim Carreys lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on replacing him at César Awards
Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on 'replacing' him at César Awards

Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw is finally speaking up!

The Mask star recently sparked a buzz all over the internet with his unrecognizable appearance at the 2026 César Awards, resulting in speculation that he may have undergone a cosmetic procedures.

Some fans also expressed that it wasn't the iconic Hollywood star who attended the awards gala, but his clone.

Shortly after this wild conspiracy theory about Jim Carrey's clone went viral, social media users began tagging comedian Heather Shaw in a post featuring Carrey's red carpet appearance, asking her is she had replaced The Truman Show actor at the star-studded event.

Breaking silence on the viral theories, Shaw finally addressed the buzz on her social media handle.

The comedian revealed that she was on a flight when people began tagging on Jim Carrey's red carpet video.

"Everyone keeps tagging me saying that I'm his clone," she said, lashing out, "I'm not his f-cking clone."

Affirmed that she's in an "airport in New York," Shaw said that if she were actually Carrey's clone, she would be in "a mansion somewhere."

The internet personality also addressed the theories that Jim Carrey may have been "replaced" at the event.

"Replaced with what? It's just face work. Has nobody seen 'Real Housewives' of anything? The man has just had some fillers. I think he looks great for 60-something. I think he looks fine. He looks like a normal aging guy that also got some Botox and fillers. He's not been replaced, guys," she said.

Heather Shaw continued to slam, "I'm still here. A lesbian who looks like a man. Vintage Jim Carrey face. I can at least say that I now have vintage Jim Carrey."

The comedian also blasted the "clone" theories by calling them "crazy," and set the record straight that she is "not a clone.

Paramount makes surprise plan for HBO Max amid Warner Bros deal buzz
Paramount makes surprise plan for HBO Max amid Warner Bros deal buzz
JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Olivia Dean after her four BRIT wins
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Olivia Dean after her four BRIT wins
Tom Holland, Zendaya marriage buzz: A look at couple's most iconic moments
Tom Holland, Zendaya marriage buzz: A look at couple's most iconic moments
Pedro Pascal’s surprise move amid Rafael Olarra dating buzz leaves influencer in shock
Pedro Pascal’s surprise move amid Rafael Olarra dating buzz leaves influencer in shock
'Mortified' Alex Warren regrets his shocking words to Harry Styles at BRITs
'Mortified' Alex Warren regrets his shocking words to Harry Styles at BRITs
Timothée Chalamet honors Kylie Jenner during solo Actor Awards appearance
Timothée Chalamet honors Kylie Jenner during solo Actor Awards appearance
Zendaya, Tom Holland confirm marriage? Leaked wedding photo sparks frenzy
Zendaya, Tom Holland confirm marriage? Leaked wedding photo sparks frenzy
Actor Awards: Seth Rogen hails Catherine O'Hara's approach on 'The Studio' set
Actor Awards: Seth Rogen hails Catherine O'Hara's approach on 'The Studio' set
Owen Cooper makes history as youngest actor to win major award
Owen Cooper makes history as youngest actor to win major award
Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts
Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts
Jim Carrey ‘cloning controversy’ takes major turn as cosmetologist breaks silence
Jim Carrey ‘cloning controversy’ takes major turn as cosmetologist breaks silence

Popular News

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
2 hours ago
Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis

Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis
2 hours ago
JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes
2 hours ago