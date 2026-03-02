Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on 'replacing' him at César Awards

Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw is finally speaking up!
The Mask star recently sparked a buzz all over the internet with his unrecognizable appearance at the 2026 César Awards, resulting in speculation that he may have undergone a cosmetic procedures.
Some fans also expressed that it wasn't the iconic Hollywood star who attended the awards gala, but his clone.
Shortly after this wild conspiracy theory about Jim Carrey's clone went viral, social media users began tagging comedian Heather Shaw in a post featuring Carrey's red carpet appearance, asking her is she had replaced The Truman Show actor at the star-studded event.
Breaking silence on the viral theories, Shaw finally addressed the buzz on her social media handle.
The comedian revealed that she was on a flight when people began tagging on Jim Carrey's red carpet video.
"Everyone keeps tagging me saying that I'm his clone," she said, lashing out, "I'm not his f-cking clone."
Affirmed that she's in an "airport in New York," Shaw said that if she were actually Carrey's clone, she would be in "a mansion somewhere."
The internet personality also addressed the theories that Jim Carrey may have been "replaced" at the event.
"Replaced with what? It's just face work. Has nobody seen 'Real Housewives' of anything? The man has just had some fillers. I think he looks great for 60-something. I think he looks fine. He looks like a normal aging guy that also got some Botox and fillers. He's not been replaced, guys," she said.
Heather Shaw continued to slam, "I'm still here. A lesbian who looks like a man. Vintage Jim Carrey face. I can at least say that I now have vintage Jim Carrey."
The comedian also blasted the "clone" theories by calling them "crazy," and set the record straight that she is "not a clone.