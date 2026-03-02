David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Lions traded Montgomery for a package that includes a fourth-rounder, a seventh-rounder and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.
Montgomery had been the subject of trade speculation as his role began to diminish with the Lions. There was even a report, which Montgomery later denied, that he wanted out of Detroit.
General manager Brad Holmes said last week that the team and Montgomery's representation have had a "healthy dialogue," but did note that "a player has to want to be in a certain place as well," lending credence to the back's desire to play elsewhere.
Homes said last week, via Pro Football Talk, "We love David. He's a great player. We'd love to have him. Kind of want to put last year in the rear view and just move forward. But, obviously, a player has to want to be in a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid, and we're just trying to see how it goes."
Scruggs was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft and has appeared in 37 games, starting 20. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound interior lineman is on the final year of his rookie deal.