News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions send David Montgomery to Houston Texans for draft picks and OL Juice Scruggs

  • By Bushra Saleem
David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions
David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Lions traded Montgomery for a package that includes a fourth-rounder, a seventh-rounder and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Montgomery had been the subject of trade speculation as his role began to diminish with the Lions. There was even a report, which Montgomery later denied, that he wanted out of Detroit.

General manager Brad Holmes said last week that the team and Montgomery's representation have had a "healthy dialogue," but did note that "a player has to want to be in a certain place as well," lending credence to the back's desire to play elsewhere.

Homes said last week, via Pro Football Talk, "We love David. He's a great player. We'd love to have him. Kind of want to put last year in the rear view and just move forward. But, obviously, a player has to want to be in a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid, and we're just trying to see how it goes."

Scruggs was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft and has appeared in 37 games, starting 20. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound interior lineman is on the final year of his rookie deal.

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
Stephen Curry new injury update sparks NBA fans’ reaction: ‘Warriors are cooked’
Stephen Curry new injury update sparks NBA fans’ reaction: ‘Warriors are cooked’
David Beckham surpassed by Bruno Fernandes in key Premier League stat
David Beckham surpassed by Bruno Fernandes in key Premier League stat
Colorado mourns 'one of favorites' QB Dominiq Ponder's tragic death
Colorado mourns 'one of favorites' QB Dominiq Ponder's tragic death
Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding
Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump
Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump
When does march madness start? Tournament schedule, dates, and locations
When does march madness start? Tournament schedule, dates, and locations
Will Kylian Mbappé play against Man City? Real Madrid shares injury update
Will Kylian Mbappé play against Man City? Real Madrid shares injury update
Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?
Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?
UFC star Arman Tsarukyan attacks opponent Georgio Poullas at RAF 6
UFC star Arman Tsarukyan attacks opponent Georgio Poullas at RAF 6
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition
Lamine Yamal plans 'special' gift for mother after major career milestone
Lamine Yamal plans 'special' gift for mother after major career milestone

Popular News

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
2 hours ago
Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis

Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis
2 hours ago
JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes
2 hours ago