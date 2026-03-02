News
  By Fatima Nadeem
David Beckham surpassed by Bruno Fernandes in key Premier League stat

  • By Fatima Nadeem
David Beckham's long-standing record at Manchester United has now been surpassed by current team captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes achieved this remarkable milestone after scoring in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 1.

In the game, Fernandes found the net twice while Benjamin Sesko also scored, helping the team secure a victory at Old Trafford.

Based on statistics shared by OptaJoe, Fernandes has both scored and provided an assist in 18 separate Premier League matches for United.

By reaching this number, he has surpassed Beckham's previous total of total for United (17).

However, he still sits behind Wayne Rooney, who achieved this feat 35 times and Ryan Giggs who did so 22 times.

Additionally, Fernandes reached a personal milestone by recording his 100th career assist and he is also gradually moving toward breaking the Premier League single-season assists record which is currently 20, jointly held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Fernandes has 10 league games remaining to reach the assist record.

The 31-year-old has so far already contributed 13 assists this season.

Fernandes will next play in United's upcoming match against Newcastle next Wednesday.

