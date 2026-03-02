News
  • By Fatima Hassan
5 shows coming to Netflix in March 2026: 'One Piece' S2 to 'Virgin River' S7

Planning your next binge? These 5 highly anticipated shows are releasing on Netflix this month

  • By Fatima Hassan
Five must-watch shows coming this March that will keep you hooked
This year's March is bringing a fresh wave of binge-worthy entertainment to Netflix. 

Whether you are into psychological thrillers, romance, sci-fi, or gripping dramas, there is something new (or newly trending) to add to your watchlist. 

Here are seven shows you shouldn't miss this month.

Blue Therapy (March 4)

Six couples work with a relationship expert through intensive therapy to resolve their problems. 

After tough sessions, they must decide whether to stay together or part ways.

The synopsis of the show stated that the five young couples embark on a bold quest to mend their relationships, as they're guided by coaches and gurus to confront their deepest fears and secrets. 

Vladimir (March 5)

This series will explore themes related to desire, obsession, sexuality, and lust.

It also delves into the world of campus gender politics and cancel culture.

Notably, the pair Woodall and Weisz sizzle in this new series about a professor who falls in lust with her colleague.

The affair threatens every part of her life, but she still struggles to tamp down her desire.

Find out more on March 5 only on Netflix.

One Piece Season 2 (March 10)

Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation is almost here!

Japanese manga series is coming back to the streamer for another chapter – and there is a lot to catch up on.

One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda has previously said the live-action series was a seven-year-in-the-making project, and now, the second instalment will offer "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet" for the crew. 

Age of Attraction (March 11)

Age of Attraction is a Netflix reality dating series, premiering March 11, 2026, where contestants aged 22–59 date without knowing their partner’s true age to see if love can overcome generational gaps.

The show will be hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy. The eight-episode show explores whether age is just a number.

According to the giant streaming application, the first five episodes premiere on March 11, 2026, with the finale on March 25, 2026. 

Virgin River Season 7 (March 12)

Virgin River Season 7 is the upcoming instalment of Netflix's popular romantic drama series, set to premiere on March 12, 2026.  

The new season follows newlyweds Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) as they navigate marriage, adopt a child, and face new challenges while living on their farm. 

All episodes are scheduled to drop on Netflix on March 12, 2026.

