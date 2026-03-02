Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding is anticipated this year, so let's take a look at his dating history and the people he has been linked with in the past that many fans may not know about.
Ronaldo has been in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016.
The couple, who announced their engagement on August 11, 2025 through a joint post on Instagram, first met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Georgina was working as a sales assistant at that time.
Georgina and Ronaldo have two daughters together, Alana and Bella, as well as twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, born via surrogacy.
Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr. from an earlier relationship, though his mother's identity remains under wraps till now.
According to multiple reports, Ronaldo is expected to marry his fiancé on his home island of Madeira in summer after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Before Georgina, Ronaldo had a long-term relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk which began in 2010 during an Arman Exchange ad campaign.
In the same year, Ronaldo also had a brief and highly publicized involvement with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is now romantically linked with F1 star Lewis Hamilton.
Ronaldo was also rumoured to have been romantically linked with Indian actress Bipasha Basu after being seen kissing at an event but they were never in a serious relationship.
The Portuguese star has also been linked to other girls in the past including Paris Hilton, Gemma Atkinson, Nereida Gallardo, Jordana Jardel and Soraia Chaves.