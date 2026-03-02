News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

Crostiano Ronaldo is expected to marry his fiancé Georgina on his home island of Madeira soon

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldos dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding is anticipated this year, so let's take a look at his dating history and the people he has been linked with in the past that many fans may not know about.

Ronaldo has been in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldos dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

The couple, who announced their engagement on August 11, 2025 through a joint post on Instagram, first met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Georgina was working as a sales assistant at that time.

Georgina and Ronaldo have two daughters together, Alana and Bella, as well as twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, born via surrogacy.

Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr. from an earlier relationship, though his mother's identity remains under wraps till now.

According to multiple reports, Ronaldo is expected to marry his fiancé on his home island of Madeira in summer after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Before Georgina, Ronaldo had a long-term relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk which began in 2010 during an Arman Exchange ad campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldos dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

In the same year, Ronaldo also had a brief and highly publicized involvement with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is now romantically linked with F1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Cristiano Ronaldos dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

Ronaldo was also rumoured to have been romantically linked with Indian actress Bipasha Basu after being seen kissing at an event but they were never in a serious relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldos dating history: A look at his past relationships ahead of wedding

The Portuguese star has also been linked to other girls in the past including Paris Hilton, Gemma Atkinson, Nereida Gallardo, Jordana Jardel and Soraia Chaves.

Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump
Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump
When does march madness start? Tournament schedule, dates, and locations
When does march madness start? Tournament schedule, dates, and locations
Will Kylian Mbappé play against Man City? Real Madrid shares injury update
Will Kylian Mbappé play against Man City? Real Madrid shares injury update
Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?
Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?
UFC star Arman Tsarukyan attacks opponent Georgio Poullas at RAF 6
UFC star Arman Tsarukyan attacks opponent Georgio Poullas at RAF 6
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition
Lamine Yamal plans 'special' gift for mother after major career milestone
Lamine Yamal plans 'special' gift for mother after major career milestone
Ubisoft to revive THIS 'Dead' series with new release: Report
Ubisoft to revive THIS 'Dead' series with new release: Report
WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Start time, match card, and how to watch
WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Start time, match card, and how to watch
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Green shirts' T20 World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Green shirts' T20 World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak
Max Verstappen warns of 'big upset' in F1 2026 season amid new rules
Max Verstappen warns of 'big upset' in F1 2026 season amid new rules
Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours
Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours

Popular News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming
an hour ago
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

2 hours ago
King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

12 hours ago