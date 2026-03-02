Colorado mourns 'one of favorites' QB Dominiq Ponder's tragic death

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died early on Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Boulder County at 23.
According to The Guardian, Ponder lost control of his Tesla on a curve and hit a guardrail, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The car then struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment before it caught fire. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a preliminary investigation “shows that speed is suspected as a factor.”
Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo mourned the quarterback in a statement saying, “The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder.”
Lovo said, “He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”
Ponder played in two games for the Buffaloes last season. The 6ft 5in sophomore from Florida began his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to Colorado in 2024.
The Buffaloes were slated to begin spring practice on Monday.
Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion reposted Sanders’ statement and called Ponder a joy to be around and coach.
“Getting that call from his dad today didn’t feel real,” Marion posted. “Love you Dom! God cover his family & our team, especially our qb room!”
Fellow Colorado quarterback Colton Allen also paid tribute to Ponder on Instagram.