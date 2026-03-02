Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss

News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Shane Lowry made emotional admission about daughter after Cognizant Classic loss.

According to The Sun, Lowry has admitted he only wanted to win the Cognizant Classic for his daughter after she watched him agonisingly blow a three-shot lead in the last stages.

The Irishman was hoping to seal victory at Palm Beach Gardens on the PGA Tour event in front of Ivy, four.

But despite having a huge advantage, he recorded back-to-back double bogeys after hitting tee shots into the water on the 16th and 17th holes.

Lowry was devastated by his shocking collapse, especially with Ivy watching on, as she was hoping to see him win for the first time.

He said, “I’m obviously extremely disappointed. I had the tournament in my hands and I threw it away. What more can I say? The hardest thing about today is that I’ve never won in front of my four-year-old. She was there waiting for me and I only wanted it for her today. I didn’t care about anything else.”

“I wanted so bad to see her little ginger head running out on the 18th green would have been the most special thing in the world. I thought I had it, I thought I was going to win. I didn’t get ahead of myself but I was so comfortable out there. And then… I did the only thing I couldn’t really do,” he added.

Lowry suffered more pain at this tournament after coming close to victory in 2022 and 2024.

Nico Echavarria ended up sealing victory as Lowry came joint-second on 15 under.

