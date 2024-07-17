Royal

Queen Camilla brims with diamonds on 77th birthday

Queen Camilla tricked out to public event in rows of diamonds

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Queen Camilla was astonishingly breathtaking sight to look at as she stepped out in public decorated in some marvelous pieces of diamond jewelry on her 77th birthday!

Holding King Charles by the elbow, she accompanied him to the State Opening of Parliament, which coincided with her birthday.

The royal duo stylishly headed to the House of Lords in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach carriage.

Cut to several minutes later, Your Majesty delivered the King’s Speech handed to him by Sir Keir Starmer’s newly established government.

As per Mirror, Queen Camilla was wearing a crepe embroidered dress designed exclusively by Fiona Clare.

Because her gown was white colored, it made the diamonds on her George IV diadem tiara glow even better.

To mix in more dazzle into this look, she decked out in a diamond collect necklace cross-paired with diamond earrings from Van Cleef and Arpels as well as a diamond bracelet.

Of course, King Charles was dressed to the top, too, but he had to balance his overall appearance because of the already shining crown on his head.

Just yesterday, Queen Camilla was spotted with a splinter on her ankle after receiving an injury, but seemingly hasn’t backed down from royal duties, thanks to her high spirits.

Royal News

King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Queen Camilla praised as ‘cool cucumber’ during intense showdowns
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big decision upsets King Charles
King Charles says Sir Keir Starmer has sworn to ‘get Britain building’
King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William honor Queen Camilla on her big day
King Charles, Queen Camilla bestow rare title to special goat breed in Guernsey
King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament
Kate Middleton, Prince William send sweet message on Camilla's birthday
King Charles wins Queen Camilla's heart on 77th birthday with THIS gift
King Charles' secret plans to celebrate Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday