Queen Camilla brims with diamonds on 77th birthday

Queen Camilla was astonishingly breathtaking sight to look at as she stepped out in public decorated in some marvelous pieces of diamond jewelry on her 77th birthday!
Holding King Charles by the elbow, she accompanied him to the State Opening of Parliament, which coincided with her birthday.
The royal duo stylishly headed to the House of Lords in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach carriage.
Cut to several minutes later, Your Majesty delivered the King’s Speech handed to him by Sir Keir Starmer’s newly established government.
As per Mirror, Queen Camilla was wearing a crepe embroidered dress designed exclusively by Fiona Clare.
Because her gown was white colored, it made the diamonds on her George IV diadem tiara glow even better.
To mix in more dazzle into this look, she decked out in a diamond collect necklace cross-paired with diamond earrings from Van Cleef and Arpels as well as a diamond bracelet.
Of course, King Charles was dressed to the top, too, but he had to balance his overall appearance because of the already shining crown on his head.
Just yesterday, Queen Camilla was spotted with a splinter on her ankle after receiving an injury, but seemingly hasn’t backed down from royal duties, thanks to her high spirits.