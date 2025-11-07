Queen Camilla loses precious belongings due to Royal aides negligence

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Queen Camilla faced a shocking setback before kicking off a memorable trip with King Charles.

Her Majesty's precious jewellery items were stolen at M40 service station, while she was travelling to Canada in 2022 with the monarch.

As per the shocking details dished by author Robert Jobson in his book Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty, Queen's jewellry was looted because of the negligence of three Royal aides.

According to Robert, the robbery was carried out by a local gang when her majesty's bag - labelled HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, was left in an unlocked car by Royal staff at the Beaconsfield Services, located off Junction 2 of the M40 motorway in Buckinghamshire.

"A local gang struck when one aide stepped away for a cigarette while the other two were inside getting coffees," he wrote.

The writer further revealed that within matter of hours MI5 personnel recovered Queen's belongings.

"No charges were filed, no police report was ever made, and the incident was buried to avoid embarrassment," he added.

The Royal author also noted that the senior Royals were "amazed" as the incident was not made public at the time.

Queen Camilla and King Charles' 2022 trip to Canada was part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

