Crown Princess Victoria dazzles in stunning velvet gown at prestigious event

The Swedish future queen, Victoria, grants esteemed honors during her gorgeous new appearance

  By Sidra Khan
Crown Princess Victoria graced a prestigious event with her striking new appearance.

On Friday, November 7, the Royal Family of Sweden took to its official Instagram handle to share a delightful update about the future queen, revealing that she made an appearance at The Royal Gustav Adolf Academy of Swedish Folk Culture for the association’s annual gathering.

The post included a three-photo gallery, showing the mother of two exuding elegance in a stunning deep burgundy velvet gown with long sleeves, accessorized with a white ceremonial sash, a brooch, and a medal.

She complemented her look with dewy makeup and wore her hair in a sleek updo, giving the appearance a regal touch.

“The Royal Gustav Adolf Academy of Swedish Folk Culture celebrated its annual gathering yesterday, on Gustav Adolf Day, in the presence of the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel,” shared the Royals in the caption.

They continued, “During the gathering, the Crown Princess presented the Academy's silver medal, which is awarded to people who have made particularly meritorious contributions within the Academy's field of activity. The Crown Princess also presented the Academy's prizes and rewards with the aim of promoting scientific research.”

“Gustav II Adolf's name is attached to the Academy because of the memorial for "antiquaries and claimants" that the King issued in 1630. The memorial called for an inventory of everything that the country could offer for knowledge of the past: ancient monuments and manuscripts, customs, legends and ballads, words and names,” the caption elaborated.

Crown Princess Victoria’s delightful engagements came on the same day she marked the Diabetes Month during a visit to Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

