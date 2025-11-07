Prince William wins praise for handling Andrew scandal question with grace

Royal

The Prince of Wales refused to share opinion on the scandal surrounding his uncle during his trip to Brazil

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince William has reportedly declined to comment on the growing scandal surrounding his uncle, Andrew, when questioned about the future of the royal family amid the ongoing controversy.

The Sun reported that the Prince of Wales refused to share opinion on the scandal surrounding his uncle during his trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize.

During the discussion, the broadcaster Christiane Amanpour questioned the future king about his remarks on striving for “change for good” once he ascends the throne.

Amanpour referenced William’s recent Apple TV chat with Eugene Levy, asking him to elaborate on his remarks “given there has been a lot of change in your family recently.”

William smartly diverted the topic of discussion to his Earthshot Prize as he praised “the brilliant people in this room,” calling them “action heroes” and stated, “Change will come from backing them not by what I do.”

Upon asking about the family’s future, William said, “I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world.”

Notably, his smart action received praise as one Royal commentator said, “Unlike Harry, William doesn't air the family laundry in public.”

During his trip to Brazil, William also commended King Charles’s environmental leadership in his debut speech representing his father at the COP30 talks.

