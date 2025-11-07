Royal Hashemite Court announces King Abdullah’s high-profile South Asia tour

King Abdullah II is gearing up for a major royal tour.
Taking to their official Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 6, Royal Hashemite Court released a major update about the King’s upcoming engagements.
In the update, the court announced that the Jordanian monarch will begin a high-profile tour to South Asia over the weekend.
During the tour, King Abdullah II will visit five South Asian countries, including Pakistan and Indonesia.
“His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to begin an Asian tour on Saturday, which will include visits to Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Pakistan,” they penned in their Instagram update.
According to the Royal Court’s statement, the tour aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Jordan and these five countries and enhance partnership and cooperation, particularly in the fields of economics and investment sectors.
His Majesty will begin his tour in Japan, where he will meet Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, and Japanese ministers and officials in Tokyo, reported Jordan Times.
Abdullah will then touch down in Hanoi, Vietnam, where he is scheduled to meet Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and a number of senior officials.
In Singapore, the King will hold talks with President TharmanShanmugaratnam, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
During his time in Jakarta, the father of four will be meeting President Prabowo Subianto, and representatives of the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia.
King Abdullah II’s high-profile visit will conclude in Pakistan, where he will hold discussions with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.