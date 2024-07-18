World

Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump addresses Republican National Convention

Kia Trump said Trump wants to make America great again

  • July 18, 2024


Former US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kia Trump, addresses the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 18.

According to CBS News, Kia shared a side of her grandfather that she said most people do not see.

Kai said, “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again."

The 17-year-old recalled the day when her grandfather was attacked by the shooter, saying, “On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he had been shot. And I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing."

Who is Kia Trump?

Kia Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. She is the eldest daughter of Trump Jr., who turned 17 recently, which means she will not be eligible to vote in the November elections.

Kia is an enthusiastic golfer who recently posed with his grandfather after winning a tournament at the Trump International Palm Beach golf course.

