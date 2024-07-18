Cavan Sullivan makes history with MLS debut at 14

14-year-old Cavan Sullivan made a record as the youngest player to debut in the top North American pro sports league on Wednesday, July 17.
As per ESPN report, Sullivan took the field for his team, the Philadelphia Union, against the New England Revolution and broke the longstanding record of Freddy Adu.
Sullivan told ESPN, “I've always wanted to start my career here because this is my home, and I've always been on the sidelines of Quinn's games, and I've been in and around the facility when my uncle worked here. So, I've always been inspired to play in front of this culture, and these fans are special.”
He further added, “But I also think the collaboration between the Union and the City Group was—I think that did it for me. I always watch Man City. They're like every kid's dream team.”
Union coach Jim Curtin said after the game, “This is just the first chapter in Cavan's career. The time was right to give him an opportunity. This first step was something that was planned by the Union, by Cavan, by his family, and by big clubs in Europe.”
Curtin noted, “The reality is he's not a normal kid. We've known that from the start. He's different. He has a different trajectory than other players. There's a special plan for him."
Moreover, the teenage soccer player has signed the largest contract in Major League Soccer history, according to which Sullivan will move to play with the top team in England, Manchester City, after turning 18.