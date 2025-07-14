Rory McIlroy eyes ‘emotional’ Open win at home after Masters victory

Rory Mcllroy is looking forward to this week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush after achieving huge career milestone by winning the Masters tournament in April.
In his recent interview, Mcllroy said that if he wins Open Championship which is scheduled to take place in his home country, it would be just as emotional for him as his win at the Masters.
By winning the Masters, McIlroy became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships.
Mcllroy expressed, "It would be amazing. I think it would be just as emotional, if not more emotional than Augusta - and everyone saw the mess I was after that," as per BBC Sports.
The player went on to share, "It would be absolutely incredible. I am so grateful and appreciative of support I get from home and they really make me feel that out there."
Mcllory did not make it past the early rounds when The Open was held at Royal Portrush in 2019 but now, he says he has changed a lot as a person and feels more mentally and emotionally ready to handle the pressure of playing in such a bi event.
"That's an amazing feeling to play in front of and I want to embrace that this week. There's pressure internally to put on a show for everyone but I know that if I just go out and play my game, I'm playing well enough to give myself a great chance," the 36-year-old further added.
The 2025 Open Championship is set to take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 in Portrush, Northern Ireland.