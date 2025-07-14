Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek steal show with adorable dance at Champions dinner

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek steal Champions dinner after winning maiden Wimbledon titles.
According to Daily Mail, the new Wimbledon Championships winners during Sunday, July 13, dinner ditched tennis whites and wore elegant cocktail attire to celebrate their Grand Slam titles in a new way.
As part of Wimbledon tradition, to mark the end of the Championships at SW19, two new champions were treated with a special.
The Italian tennis professional, who is also an ambassador of Gucci, wore a sleek dark suit and tie with the brand’s loafers, while the Polish tennis star wore a stunning lilac gown by Stella McCartney.
Despite initial awkwardness, the tennis professional shared a lovely dance on stage, receiving cheers and applause from the audience.
Sinner told BBC Sports, “Only me and the people who are close to me know exactly what we have been through on and off the court, and it has been everything except easy. (It is) very emotional, even if I don't cry. To share this moment with my whole family here, it's the most amazing thing that could have happened to me.”
Meanwhile, Swiaek admitted, “It seems super surreal. Honestly, I didn't even dream of winning Wimbledon because it was way too far. I feel like I'm an experienced player, having won other Slams, but I didn't expect this.”
Notably, Wimbledon Champions' Dinner previously included a formal ball to end the tournament, but the tradition stopped decades ago, but some of the champions still danced together in a playful take on tradition.
Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams playfully danced to Night Fever back in 2015 after winning major titles.