Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Trump joins debate with surprising GOAT choice


The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been ongoing for decades and is popular worldwide.

Now, US President Donald Trump has also joined the debate as during the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, he was asked who is the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) and his answer quickly stole the spotlight.

After the final match, Trump was at MetLife Stadium along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and First Lady Melania Trump when he was asked about his football GOAT, to which Trump replied it is the famous Brazilian player Pelé, ignoring today's top players like Messi and Ronaldo.

Trump said, "Many years ago, when I was young, they brought a player called Pele to play and he played for a team called the Cosmos. And this place was packed – it was an earlier version of this stadium and it was Pele."

He added, "I don’t want to date myself but that was a long time ago and I was a young guy so I came to watch Pele and he was fantastic. So probably I’ll go old-fashioned – that’s like saying Babe Ruth – and say Pele was so great." 

Pelé who played as a forward, is considered one of the greatest players in the football history and was one of the most successful and famous sports personalities of the 20th century.

In 1999, Pelé was named the "Athlete of the Century" by the International Olympic Committee and was also listed by Time magazine as one of the 100 most important people of the 20th century.

Not only this, Pelé scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches, including friendly games and this record is officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

