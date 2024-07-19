World

Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims

US reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 in Yekaterinburg

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024


A Russian court has sentenced American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a maximum-security prison on espionage charges.

As per Reuters, Gershkovich, who works for the Wall Street Journal, denies any wrongdoing.

Gershkovich accused of gathering sensitive information about a tank factory in Yekaterinburg.

His arrest marked the first espionage charge against a U.S. journalist in Russia since the Cold War, leading many Western journalists to leave Moscow.

The court session on Friday showed Gershkovich standing in a glass cage, listening to the verdict read out in legal jargon.

When asked if he had any questions, he simply replied, "Nyet." 

The judge ruled that the 16 months Gershkovich had already spent in detention would count towards his sentence and ordered the destruction of his mobile phone and notebook.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal condemned the verdict, calling it a "disgraceful sham conviction." 

However, the White House and State Department have not yet commented.

Speculation about a potential U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange has increased following the sentencing. President Vladimir Putin has indicated that contacts with the U.S. on this matter must remain secret.

To note, Gershkovich was arrested by FSB security officers in March 2023 in Yekaterinburg and has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison since. 

