Mohammed Shami speaks out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has spoken out against rumours linking him to tennis star Sania Mirza.
Speculation about their marriage has been fuelled by manipulated images circulating online for several days.
In a YouTube interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Shami condemned those spreading these false claims and urged people to use social media responsibly.
Shami criticized the creators of such memes, emphasizing that while they might be intended for entertainment, they can have harmful effects.
He expressed frustration over seeing these false narratives on his phone and highlighted the irresponsibility of sharing unverified information.
Shami stated, "Memes should be for fun, but when they involve someone's personal life, people should think twice before sharing."
He also challenged those spreading the rumours to post from verified accounts if they truly believe in what they are saying, adding that success should be about helping others and improving oneself.
For the unversed, Sania Mirza's father had previously disclosed that she had separated from her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple shares a five-year-old son, Izan Malik