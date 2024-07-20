Sports

Mohammed Shami speaks out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza

Rumours about Muhammad Shami and Sania Mirza's marriage have been circulating on social media for days

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Mohammed Shami speaks out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza
Mohammed Shami speaks out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has spoken out against rumours linking him to tennis star Sania Mirza.

Speculation about their marriage has been fuelled by manipulated images circulating online for several days.

In a YouTube interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Shami condemned those spreading these false claims and urged people to use social media responsibly.

Shami criticized the creators of such memes, emphasizing that while they might be intended for entertainment, they can have harmful effects.

He expressed frustration over seeing these false narratives on his phone and highlighted the irresponsibility of sharing unverified information.

Shami stated, "Memes should be for fun, but when they involve someone's personal life, people should think twice before sharing."

He also challenged those spreading the rumours to post from verified accounts if they truly believe in what they are saying, adding that success should be about helping others and improving oneself.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza's father had previously disclosed that she had separated from her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple shares a five-year-old son, Izan Malik

Saba Qamar satisfies her 'midnight cravings' with bites and delights

Saba Qamar satisfies her 'midnight cravings' with bites and delights

Donald Trump to hold first campaign rally since assassination attempt

Donald Trump to hold first campaign rally since assassination attempt
Mehwish Hayat stands up for women's rights in new post

Mehwish Hayat stands up for women's rights in new post

Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage

Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage

Sports News

Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Mark Wood sets new milestone in Test cricket against West Indies
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Neymar welcomes third child after 9 months of his second kid with Bruna Biancardi
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
England sets record for ‘fastest’ 50 in Test cricket against West Indies
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Rafael Nadal hints about making highly anticipated return to US Open
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Cavan Sullivan makes history with MLS debut at 14
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Real Madrid revealed Kylian Mbappe's shirt number
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Enzo Fernández faces disciplinary action over racist chants
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69