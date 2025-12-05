Sports

UK Championship: Judd Trump advances to semi-finals with dominant victory

Judd Trump, an English professional snooker player is fourth on the list of players with the most ranking event wins

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  |
Judd Trump, an English professional snooker player  advanced to the UK Championship semi-finals with a comfortable 6–2 win over Ding Junhui on Friday, December 5.

Ding who first won the UK Championship 20 years ago started the match strongly with breaks of 89 and 83.

However, Trump took over the match and advanced to his third straight UK Championship semi-final.

Trump, currently ranked number one in the world made break of 73 to catch up, won two tough and messy frames, and then made a 91 break to take a 4–2 lead.

After his remarkable victory, Trump expressed, "In the last couple of events I have found the confidence to go for it. It has not been vintage but the difference this tournament has been the timing, when I have needed to make a clearance or pot an important ball they have been going in," as per BBC Sports.

Trump, who has won 30 ranking titles added, "I feel a lot more confident. Event though I am not back to my best I've done everything I need to do at the crucial times."

He will now face either Neil Robertson from Australia or Pang Junxu from China.

Trump is fourth on the list of players with the most ranking event wins, having won 30 ranking titles and he has also claimed five major Triple Crown titles.

If Trump faces Neil Robertson, it will be rematch of the 2020 UK Championship final which Robertson won 10-9 in a dramatic victory.

