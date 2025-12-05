Sports

Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message

Tom Brady shared touching words and sweet photos to mark his youngest daughter’s milestone birthday

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message
Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message

NFL legend Tom Brady penned a heartfelt message to celebrate the 13th birthday of his youngest child Vivian.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to his Instagram account on Friday, December 5 to celebrate her daughter's milestone birthday by sharing a heartfelt carousel of photos that captured memories from her childhood to growing up.

Brady kicked off the carousel with a sweet photo of himself with his daughter, gently wrapping his arms around her as she smiled softly at the camera.


In another photo, Vivian could be seen posing with her father and her brothers, Jack and Benjamin.

Other photos in his carousel offered sweet glimpses of Vivian spiking a volleyball while another captured playful moments with her father in the gym.

These adorable photographs were accompanied by a heartwarming caption, noting, "Happy 13th birthday to my precious forever baby girl. A TEENAGER. I love you more than words can describe, and you are such a blessing to me and our family every single day."

The former NFL quarterback continued, "Your smile lights up my life, and hearing you laugh is my favorite soundtrack. I’m so proud of you and how hard you work in school and in your sports. You put your heart into everything you do, and it inspires me more than you know."

Brady concluded the caption on a sweeter note, expressing his excitement to see her grow into an incredible person over the coming years.

For the unversed, Brady has 3 children, his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his son, Jack from an earlier relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

The God Slayer gameplay trailer draws strong Avatar comparisons

The God Slayer gameplay trailer draws strong Avatar comparisons
The trailer also shows similarity with other games that move across rooftops feels like Assassin’s Creed

UK Championship: Judd Trump advances to semi-finals with dominant victory

UK Championship: Judd Trump advances to semi-finals with dominant victory
Judd Trump, an English professional snooker player is fourth on the list of players with the most ranking event wins

FIFA men's World Cup 2026: Everything you need to know

FIFA men's World Cup 2026: Everything you need to know
The 2026 World Cup promises to be the biggest ever with 48 teams competing instead of usuall 32

Lionel Messi uncertain about 2026 World Cup participation ahead of draw

Lionel Messi uncertain about 2026 World Cup participation ahead of draw
Messi leads Argentina to thrilling World Cup victory, lifting trophy in Qatar 2022

Ronaldo expands business empire with investment in ChatGPT rival Perplexity

Ronaldo expands business empire with investment in ChatGPT rival Perplexity
Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Perplexity AI, launches interactive CR7 experience

Hamilton hosts annual 'class of 2025' dinner ahead of Abu Dhabi GP thriller

Hamilton hosts annual 'class of 2025' dinner ahead of Abu Dhabi GP thriller
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri unite for Hamilton's Formula One drivers' dinner party

Serena Williams' sister Venus addresses comeback rumours, calls it ‘unlikely’

Serena Williams' sister Venus addresses comeback rumours, calls it ‘unlikely’
Venus Williams sets the record straight on Grand Slam champion sister Serena’s return

Anthony Joshua makes weight ahead of highly anticipated fight with Paul

Anthony Joshua makes weight ahead of highly anticipated fight with Paul
Anthony Joshua is much bigger and more experienced than Jake Paul

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops
GTA Online’s VIP Program continues to offer a plenty of free rewards for logging in before December 7

Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports

Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports
Maya Brady, the niece of legendary NFL star Tom Brady, was taken No. 1 overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's expansion draft

Rory McIlroy kicks off Australian Open with mixed round at Royal Melbourne

Rory McIlroy kicks off Australian Open with mixed round at Royal Melbourne
The golfer who wins the Australian Open will automatically earn a spot in next year's Master tournament

Neymar scores hat trick in 17 minutes despite knee injury

Neymar scores hat trick in 17 minutes despite knee injury
The Brazilian footballer has helped his boyhood club, Santos, from relegation risk with a thrilling performance