Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message

NFL legend Tom Brady penned a heartfelt message to celebrate the 13th birthday of his youngest child Vivian.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to his Instagram account on Friday, December 5 to celebrate her daughter's milestone birthday by sharing a heartfelt carousel of photos that captured memories from her childhood to growing up.
Brady kicked off the carousel with a sweet photo of himself with his daughter, gently wrapping his arms around her as she smiled softly at the camera.
In another photo, Vivian could be seen posing with her father and her brothers, Jack and Benjamin.
Other photos in his carousel offered sweet glimpses of Vivian spiking a volleyball while another captured playful moments with her father in the gym.
These adorable photographs were accompanied by a heartwarming caption, noting, "Happy 13th birthday to my precious forever baby girl. A TEENAGER. I love you more than words can describe, and you are such a blessing to me and our family every single day."
The former NFL quarterback continued, "Your smile lights up my life, and hearing you laugh is my favorite soundtrack. I’m so proud of you and how hard you work in school and in your sports. You put your heart into everything you do, and it inspires me more than you know."
Brady concluded the caption on a sweeter note, expressing his excitement to see her grow into an incredible person over the coming years.
For the unversed, Brady has 3 children, his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his son, Jack from an earlier relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.