George Russell tops final practice after Lewis Hamilton crashes

The last practice of the season was no less eventful, as George Russell leaves the F1 title contenders behind.
Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Russell topped the final practice on Saturday, December 6, after Lewis Hamilton crashed midway.
The Briton's 1:23.334s was enough to see him secure the first rank at the timesheets, just 0.004s faster than Lando Norris, with Max Verstappen third, a tenth of a second behind both.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was fourth, with the third title contender, Oscar Piastri, fifth and the Haas pair Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman sixth and seventh, respectively.
At around the halfway point in the session, Hamilton lost control of his Ferrari through Turn 9 after taking on too much curb, exacerbated by the groove within it.
Ferrari nose-first into the barrier, ending Hamilton's interest early, but not Ferrari's, who would now have to repair the Brit's SF-25 ahead of qualifying in just two hours' time.
Charles Leclerc was eighth in the other Ferrari, ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who was involved in an incident of his own with just minutes left.
The Mercedes driver was exiting his pit box but was released into the path of Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull, damaging both cars and placing Mercedes under investigation.
Alex Albon was 10th, with Gabriel Bortoleto the highest-placed Sauber, the Swiss squad ending its tenure in F1 after this weekend.
Carlos Sainz was 12th, with the sister Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg down in 13th. Lance Stroll was 14th, with the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar 15th and 16th, respectively.
Lewis Hamilton's tragic session left him 17th, one place behind Pierre Gasly in the Alpine, while teammate Franco Colapinto was 19th, with Tsunoda 20th.