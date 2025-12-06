Jannik Sinner makes first public appearance with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jannik Sinner made first public appearance with his model girlfriend Laila Hasanovic.

According to New York Post, the world No. 2 was spotted with Danish model for the first time as the couple enjoyed romantic dinner date in Dubai.

In a video share on social media the couple could be seen having a good time in the Billionaire Dubai, a luxury dinner show, at Mandarin Oriental Downtown.

His coach, Simone Vagnozzi, could be also seen in the video.

The Italian tennis star and Spanish race car driver Fernando Alonso posed together for a photo, which was posted by Billionaire Dubai.

Sinner confirmed the relationship after winning his second Vienna Open title in October saying, “Everyone here — my family, girlfriend, friends,” Jannik said as the camera panned to his family and Hasanovic in the crowd. “My whole team, also watching at home, thank you so much for the support.”

Sinner and Hasanovic made waves online when some saw him checking his phone following a third-round victory over Denis Shapovalov at this year’s U.S. Open, and claimed his wallpaper featured a snapshot of Hasanovic.

The model was seen in Sinner’s player box at the French Open in May. Hasanovic reportedly split with Formula 1 star Mick Schumacher earlier this year.

