FIFA awards Donald Trump historic peace prize at World Cup event

The US President Donald received FIFA's new peace prize at the World Cup draw for next year on Friday, December 5.

Trump became the first person to receive FIFA's new peace prize.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave him a large golden trophy, shaped like hands holding the Earth along with a gold medal that Trump wore.

Infantino stated that Trump was chosen for his exceptional efforts to promote global peace and unity.

“This is your prize, this is your peace prize. There is also a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go," Infantino said, after Trump took the stage to accept the trophy, a medal and certificate.

Meanwhile, Fifa says the prize is for “individuals who help unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions."

Mr Trump said it was "truly one of the greatest honours of my life," as per Sky News.

He added, "We saved millions and millions of lives. The Congo is an example - over 10 million people killed. It was heading for another 10 million very quickly."

Trump further expressed his gratitude to his family including his wife Melania Trump and also praised the leaders of the World Cup host countries Canada and Mexico.

Infantino, who has developed a close relationship with Trump, supported his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize earlier in the year which was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

