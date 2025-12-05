Sports

The God Slayer gameplay trailer draws strong Avatar comparisons

The trailer also shows similarity with other games that move across rooftops feels like Assassin's Creed

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Pathea Games, creators of the My Time series, has officially released a nine-minute trailer for the highly-anticipated Role-Playing Game (RPG) The God Slayer.

It’s a forthcoming open-world steampunk fantasy RPG for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game features the Elemancer, a protagonist who wields elemental powers, including fire, earth, wind, and water.

Notably, The God Slayer is not an official Avatar game; however, it shares a few similarities in the battlefield.

Players can manipulate the environment to intensify attacks, including pulling water from structures to flood enemies, and use martial arts-inspired movements reminiscent of Tai Chi and Kung Fu.

The game’s industrial fantasy aesthetic echoes The Legend of Korra’s steampunk world.

The trailer also shows similarity with other games that move across rooftops feels like Assassin’s Creed, the fast-paced combat is reminiscent of Uncharted, and the story regarding gods takes back players to Black Myth: Wukong.

Players can combine powers in different ways, including freezing enemies and shattering ice with summoned stone, though fire-based attacks are the main themes of the gameplay.

While the RPG shows ambition beyond Pathea Games’ previous work, it still lacks a few major components that makes Avatar’s world compelling.

The God Slayer - Gameplay Trailer

Enter an Eastern-inspired steampunk metropolis where gods known as Celestials reign with a divine fist. In this open-world RPG, you are an Elemancer who refu...

The God Slayer release date 

The release date of The God Slayer has yet to be officially revealed, but anticipation is developing for The God Slayer depending on the gameplay display and the developer’s track record with My Time At Portia.

