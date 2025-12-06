Oscar Piastri refuses to give up on F1 title, ‘hopeful’ for Abu Dhabi GP

Oscar Piastri insists he is still firmly in the Formula 1 title battle despite a challenging start to his 2025 Abu Dhabi GP weekend.
According to Total Motorsport, the Aussie drivers’ difficulties began from before he got into the car on December 5 after he missed FP1, leaving him short on mileage which immediately placed him at a disadvantage compared to Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
As the battle intensifies under the Abu Dhabi floodlights, Piastri believes additional track time will bring him fully up to speed, thus, he remains determined to rejoin the fight at the very front.
With Piastri sitting 16 points behind Norris and four behind Verstappen, he understands the scale of the challenge. Even so, he maintains that his title hopes are alive heading into the decisive sessions.
He said, “I think pretty good. I think the car’s looked quick. Just need to get some more laps under my belt and find my feet a bit more really, that’s all. A few more laps tomorrow, a few more sets of tyres, hopefully we’ll be there.”
Formula One will crown its champion in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, December 7, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both seeking to dethrone Red Bull's Verstappen.