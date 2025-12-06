Sports

Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end

Real Madrid's manager, Xabi Alonso, has compared Kylian Mbappé to the Portugal star as he reflects on the club's records

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end

Kylian Mbappé is all set to write his name in Real Madrid's golden pages, as he aims to steal a major Cristiano Ronaldo club record.

The French footballer closes in on Ronaldo's club record for most goals scored in a calendar year. He braced in Madrid's 3-0 LaLiga win at Athletic Club on Wednesday.

Currently, Mbappé stands with 55 goals under his name for the 2025 year, just four short of Ronaldo's 59-goal record, set in 2023.

Madrid have four games left this year, starting with hosting Celta Vigo at the Bernabéu on Sunday.

On Saturday, December 6, Alonso noted in a press conference, "Kylian is on his way to making history at Real Madrid, just like Cristiano did."

"With his ambition, his statistics...he's among a chosen few. Working with him on a daily basis is great. His desire to influence others, his contagious energy, is something he shares with Cristiano. There, I see similarities," he added.

When asked to pick one player, the Spaniard refused, noting, "Cristiano is Cristiano, and Kylian is Kylian. They're both exceptional. We're very lucky to have Kylian, and we have to make the most of it."

Madrid began the weekend just a point behind rivals Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

They go into the Celta game with no specialist right-back, after Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Dani Carvajal as a long-term absentee this week, with midfielder Fede Valverde likely to deputise.

Moreover, the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club clash in Bilbao relieved some pressure on Alonso after Madrid's three previous league games ended in draws.

