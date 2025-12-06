Sports

2026 World Cup group: Defending champions Argentina drawn into Group J

2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin next summer in the USA, Canada, and Mexico

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
2026 World Cup group: Defending champions Argentina drawn into Group J
2026 World Cup group: Defending champions Argentina drawn into Group J

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

During the event on Friday, December 5, FIFA announced the competitive matchups, with the tournament’s opening game scheduled between host nation Mexico and South Africa.

Morocco has been drawn with Brazil and Scotland, while Algeria will kick off against Argentina. Saudi Arabia will face Spain and Uruguay, Egypt will meet Iran and Belgium, and Tunisia will take on the Netherlands and Japan. Iraq would join Group I with France, Senegal, and Norway if it wins the global playoff against Bolivia or Suriname.

The tournament features 12 groups, with the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advancing to the Round of 32. Teams from the same continental confederation cannot be drawn into the same group, except for Europe, which has 16 representatives.

FIFA World Cup groups:

Group A: Mexico – South Africa – South Korea – European playoff winner D Group

Group B: Canada – European playoff winner A – Qatar – Switzerland Group

Group C: Brazil – Morocco – Haiti – Scotland Group

Group D: USA – Australia – Paraguay – European playoff winner C Group

Group E: Germany – Curaçao – Ivory Coast – Ecuador Group

Group F: Netherlands – Japan – European playoff winner B – Tunisia Group

Group G: Belgium – Egypt – Iran – New Zealand Group

Group H: Spain – Cape Verde – Saudi Arabia – Uruguay Group

Group I: France – Senegal – Global playoff winner 2 – Norway Group

Group J: Argentina – Algeria – Austria – Jordan Group

Group K: Portugal – Global playoff winner 1 – Uzbekistan – Colombia Group

Group L: England – Croatia – Ghana – Panama

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

FIFA awards Donald Trump historic peace prize at World Cup event

FIFA awards Donald Trump historic peace prize at World Cup event
Donald Trump became the first person to receive FIFA's new peace prize

Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message

Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message
Tom Brady shared touching words and sweet photos to mark his youngest daughter’s milestone birthday

The God Slayer gameplay trailer draws strong Avatar comparisons

The God Slayer gameplay trailer draws strong Avatar comparisons
The trailer also shows similarity with other games that move across rooftops feels like Assassin’s Creed

UK Championship: Judd Trump advances to semi-finals with dominant victory

UK Championship: Judd Trump advances to semi-finals with dominant victory
Judd Trump, an English professional snooker player is fourth on the list of players with the most ranking event wins

FIFA men's World Cup 2026: Everything you need to know

FIFA men's World Cup 2026: Everything you need to know
The 2026 World Cup promises to be the biggest ever with 48 teams competing instead of usuall 32

Lionel Messi uncertain about 2026 World Cup participation ahead of draw

Lionel Messi uncertain about 2026 World Cup participation ahead of draw
Messi leads Argentina to thrilling World Cup victory, lifting trophy in Qatar 2022

Ronaldo expands business empire with investment in ChatGPT rival Perplexity

Ronaldo expands business empire with investment in ChatGPT rival Perplexity
Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Perplexity AI, launches interactive CR7 experience

Hamilton hosts annual 'class of 2025' dinner ahead of Abu Dhabi GP thriller

Hamilton hosts annual 'class of 2025' dinner ahead of Abu Dhabi GP thriller
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri unite for Hamilton's Formula One drivers' dinner party

Serena Williams' sister Venus addresses comeback rumours, calls it ‘unlikely’

Serena Williams' sister Venus addresses comeback rumours, calls it ‘unlikely’
Venus Williams sets the record straight on Grand Slam champion sister Serena’s return

Anthony Joshua makes weight ahead of highly anticipated fight with Paul

Anthony Joshua makes weight ahead of highly anticipated fight with Paul
Anthony Joshua is much bigger and more experienced than Jake Paul

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops
GTA Online’s VIP Program continues to offer a plenty of free rewards for logging in before December 7

Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports

Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports
Maya Brady, the niece of legendary NFL star Tom Brady, was taken No. 1 overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's expansion draft