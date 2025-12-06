2026 World Cup group: Defending champions Argentina drawn into Group J

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
During the event on Friday, December 5, FIFA announced the competitive matchups, with the tournament’s opening game scheduled between host nation Mexico and South Africa.
Morocco has been drawn with Brazil and Scotland, while Algeria will kick off against Argentina. Saudi Arabia will face Spain and Uruguay, Egypt will meet Iran and Belgium, and Tunisia will take on the Netherlands and Japan. Iraq would join Group I with France, Senegal, and Norway if it wins the global playoff against Bolivia or Suriname.
The tournament features 12 groups, with the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advancing to the Round of 32. Teams from the same continental confederation cannot be drawn into the same group, except for Europe, which has 16 representatives.
FIFA World Cup groups:
Group A: Mexico – South Africa – South Korea – European playoff winner D Group
Group B: Canada – European playoff winner A – Qatar – Switzerland Group
Group C: Brazil – Morocco – Haiti – Scotland Group
Group D: USA – Australia – Paraguay – European playoff winner C Group
Group E: Germany – Curaçao – Ivory Coast – Ecuador Group
Group F: Netherlands – Japan – European playoff winner B – Tunisia Group
Group G: Belgium – Egypt – Iran – New Zealand Group
Group H: Spain – Cape Verde – Saudi Arabia – Uruguay Group
Group I: France – Senegal – Global playoff winner 2 – Norway Group
Group J: Argentina – Algeria – Austria – Jordan Group
Group K: Portugal – Global playoff winner 1 – Uzbekistan – Colombia Group
Group L: England – Croatia – Ghana – Panama