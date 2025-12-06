Most searched athletes, teams and sporting events of 2025 revealed

Google has just unveiled its Year in Search report, revealing the topics that captured global curiosity and dominated trends in 2025.
This year's result particularly highlight the rise of fresh faces in the world of sports.
This shift shows that Google Search increasingly prioritizes fresh, rapidly emerging topics.
Here are the top athletes, sports teams and events that dominated searches in 2025.
Most searched athletes of 2025
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford reached a hstoric high in his boxing career by beating Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion and a five-division world champion.
Rory Mcllroy
Rory Mcllroy had an outstanding year in golf, completing the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters in dramatic play-off, helping Europe win the Ryder Cup and also securing his seventh Race to Dubai title which led to consider 2025 possibly the best year of his career.
Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders, a rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns drew huge attention in 2025, especially during the NFL Draft. Although he expected to be picked in the first round due to his talent and famous father, Deion Sanders, he unexpectedly fell to the fifth round and that unexpected drop became the reason of widespread public interest.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had outstanding 2025 in basketball as was named the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first-ever NBA Championship and also won the Finals MVP.
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts had a standout 2025 season as the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. His consistently strong performance, especially his high number of rushing touchdowns, kept him frequently discussed among fans and analysts.
Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao, a professional boxer and retired politician made a notable comeback in July 2025 for a highly anticipated fight against Mario Barrios which ended in a draw. He is now planning another fight possibly in December or early 2026.
Alexander Ovechkin
In 2025, Alexander Ovechkin was a major topic of interest because of his historic accomplishments and potential career decisions. In April, he broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal scoring record by scoring his 895th goal which quickly cemented his place in hockey history.
Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg was one of the most talked-about young basketball players in 2025 as he was the top pick in the NBA Draft. Drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, he quickly proved himself as one of the standout player.
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs remained a major NFL and fantasy football topic in 2025 due to joining the New England Patriots and his constant remarkable performance.
Cam Skattebo
Rookie Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants gained attention for becoming an important offensive player and remained a frequent topic in NFL and fantasy football conversations.
Most searched sports team of 2025
Paris Saint-Germain FC
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had an exceptional 2024–2025 season, winning three major trophies including their first Champions League title and capped it with a record 5-0 win in the final, achieving long-awaited European success.
S.L. Benfica
Benfica was in the spotlight in 2025 for producing top young talent, with nine academy players helping Portugal’s U-17 team win the World Cup.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays were Canada's most searched sports story in 2025 because of their thrilling playoff run. They won the American League East division and defeated the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings (PBKS) had surprising and successful 2025 IPL season. After finishing ninth in 2024, they dramatically improved to top the league stage points table and reached their first final in 11 year, though they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants
The Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants were widely discussed during the 2025 IPL season because of their performances and positions in the points table.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder were major NBA story in 2025, winning the NBA Finals by defeating the Indiana Pacers in a seven-game series.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers had a very strong 2024–2025 NBA season, winning the Eastern Conference and reaching the NBA Finals.
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners had a strong 2025 season, advancing to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) but lost in a seven-game series.
Most searched sporting events of 2025
FIFA Club World Cup
Asia Cup
ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Women's World Cup
Ryder Cup
EuroBasket
Concacaf Gold Cup
4 Nations Face-Off
UFC 313
UFC 311