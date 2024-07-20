Bridge collapse in China leaves 11 dead, 31 missing

Following a bridge collapse in China's Shanxi province, at least 11 people have died and 31 are missing.
As per The star, the incident occurred in Zhashui County, Shangluo City, on Friday evening following heavy rains and flash flooding.
Seventeen cars and eight trucks fell into the river below the collapsed bridge. As of Saturday noon local time, rescue operations were still underway.
Meanwhile, China's national fire and rescue authority has dispatched a team of nearly 900 personnel, along with 90 vehicles, 20 boats, and 41 drones.
President Xi Jinping has called for comprehensive rescue efforts and emphasised the urgency of flood control measures during this critical period.
Recent floods have ravaged parts of China. In neighboring Henan province, over 100,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding.
While, in Sichuan province, flash floods in Hanyuan County have left over 30 people missing, causing significant damage to homes, roads, and bridges.