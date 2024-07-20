World

Bridge collapse in China leaves 11 dead, 31 missing

Bridge collapse in Zhashui County, Shangluo City, following heavy rains and flash flooding

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024


Following a bridge collapse in China's Shanxi province, at least 11 people have died and 31 are missing.

As per The star, the incident occurred in Zhashui County, Shangluo City, on Friday evening following heavy rains and flash flooding.

Seventeen cars and eight trucks fell into the river below the collapsed bridge. As of Saturday noon local time, rescue operations were still underway.

Meanwhile, China's national fire and rescue authority has dispatched a team of nearly 900 personnel, along with 90 vehicles, 20 boats, and 41 drones.

President Xi Jinping has called for comprehensive rescue efforts and emphasised the urgency of flood control measures during this critical period.

Recent floods have ravaged parts of China. In neighboring Henan province, over 100,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding.

While, in Sichuan province, flash floods in Hanyuan County have left over 30 people missing, causing significant damage to homes, roads, and bridges.

Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks

Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

World News

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Donald Trump to hold first campaign rally since assassination attempt
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
UN court declares Israel's West Bank and East Jerusalem occupation illegal
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong passes away at 80
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Is Joe Biden withdrawing from presidential race after COVID?
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
King Charles and Volodymyr Zelensky exchange warm greetings at EPC summit
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Keir Starmer calls for EU unity in support of Ukraine amid global challenges